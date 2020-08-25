China agrees with U.S. to push forward implementation of Phase 1 trade deal

China agrees with U.S. to push forward implementation of Phase 1 trade dealReuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-08-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 06:38 IST
China said on Tuesday it agreed with the United States to continue pushing forward the implementation of the bilateral Phase 1 trade deal reached earlier this year during a call between the two countries' top trade negotiators.
Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China's commerce ministry said in a statement. The two sides had constructive talks on the trade deal and strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination, the ministry said.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Steven Mnuchin
- Robert Lighthizer
- United States
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
FOCUS-Fuelled by Volvo, China's Geely seeks launchpad to enter auto giant orbit
China reports 49 new coronavirus cases in mainland on August 9
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on backfoot as focus shifts to U.S. stimulus, China tensions
Indian-Americans protest China's aggression against India; human right violations of Uyghurs
Indians, Vietnamese, Tibetans and Taiwanese hold anti-China protest at Capitol Hill