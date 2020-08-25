Left Menu
Development News Edition

Are you afraid to arrest accused in medical college admissions 'scam'? Kerala HC asks crime branch

The Kerala High Court has pulled up the crime branch for failure to arrest the accused in the case of alleged admissions irregularities at the Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College at Karakonam in Thiruvanathapuram.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:52 IST
Are you afraid to arrest accused in medical college admissions 'scam'? Kerala HC asks crime branch
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court has pulled up the crime branch for failure to arrest the accused in the case of alleged admissions irregularities at the Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College at Karakonam in Thiruvanathapuram. Considering a report filed by the crime branch on the investigation conducted so far, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan asked whether the investigating officer is afraid to arrest the bishop and others who are alleged to be involved in the scam at Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College.

The court asked the crime branch, ''Why have bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam and other key accused not been arrested? Is the investigating officer afraid to arrest them?'' However, the prosecution submitted that they were questioned and let off and there is no need to arrest them at present. The court then asked why prosecution is opposing the bail plea of the fourth accused if there is no need to arrest the accused. What is the urgency in the case of the other accused that is absent in the case of the main accused, the court asked.

The case was registered on the allegation that capitation fee upwards of Rs 50 lakh was collected for MD and MBBS seats and then admissions were not given. In addition to the bishop, other key accused include Bennet Abraham, who had contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Thiruvananthapuram constituency as a CPI-backed candidate. The fourth accused, who is an accountant at the college and is accused of receiving the capitation fees, had contended in the bail plea that she was questioned four times by the investigating team. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence minister launches life insurance scheme for over 10,000 workers in cantonments

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched a life insurance scheme that will provide a cover of Rs five lakhs each to more than 10,000 employees working in cantonment areas across India. Chhavni COVID Yodha Sanrakshan Yojana, a grou...

Over 1,000 villages in 18 UP districts hit by floods

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said over 1,000 villages in 18 districts of the state have been affected by floods. However, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said the flood situation is being monitored and there is an overall improve...

Lockdown impacted work life balance, finds survey

Nearly 50 per cent of respondents believe that coronavirus-related lockdown has affected their work-life balance owing to salary cuts and layoffs, according to a survey. The survey of more than 1,500 people working in sectors, including ban...

Jacob Blake's dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down. Blakes father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020