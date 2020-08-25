Left Menu
Development News Edition

Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi's wife, Ami on ED's request

Interpol has issued a red corner notice against fugitive Nirav Modi's wife, Ami Modi, in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:08 IST
Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi's wife, Ami on ED's request
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Interpol has issued a red corner notice against fugitive Nirav Modi's wife, Ami Modi, in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. The red corner notice by the worldwide police cooperation and crime control body, against Ami, who is a prime accused in the case, has been issued at the behest of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), officials at India's economic intelligence agency said.

A Red corner Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. Earlier in July, the ED had attached properties of diamantaire Nirav Modi worth Rs 329.66 crores under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA).

"The confiscated properties are in form of four flats at the iconic building Samudra Mahal in Worli Mumbai, one seaside farmhouse and land in Alibaug, windmill in Jaisalmer, flat in London and residential flats in UAE, shares and bank deposits," said the ED. The Enforcement Directorate had filed an application on July 10 before the FEOA Special Court seeking a declaration of Nirav Modi as a Fugitive Economic Offender and confiscate his properties and the entities directly or indirectly belonging to him.

After giving the order to confiscate his properties, the FEOA Special Court directed the consortium to approach PMLA Special Court under Section 8(8) to claim the mortgaged/hypothecated and secured properties, which were attached by ED. On examination of the properties attached, it was found that properties worth Rs 1000 crore are prima facie covered under the mortgage. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crematorium employee feted

A man who has cremated over 600 coronavirus victims from the city was felicitated here on Tuesday. The city unit of the MNS student wing felicitated Rupesh Bhoir 36 at Balkum crematorium where he works.Bhoir said that in most cases relative...

Lord Padmanabha Swamy temple to open tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 PTI After over five months, devotees will be allowed to offer worship at the famous Lord Padmanabha Swamy temple here from Wednesday adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. The temple had not allowed worshippers si...

Smart cards with auto top-up, thermal scanners, warning stickers: DMRC preps up for new normal

From new smartcards with auto top-up facility to stickers on social distancing norms pasted on seats and platform floors, the Delhi Metro is all set to handle commuters, in adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines, whenever its services are ...

NCDEX to relaunch futures contract of til on Aug 26

The National Commodity and Derivatives ExchangeNCDEX on Tuesday said it will relaunch futures contract of natural whitish sesame seeds til on Wednesday. The til futures contract would be made available for trading from August 26, with Unjha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020