Nainital HC shuts for 2 days after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The Nainital High Court was closed on Tuesday for two days for sanitisation purposes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The court will re-open on August 27.

"One employee of the High Court has tested COVID-19 positive. The doctors have advised that in the larger public interest, the High Court should be closed for sanitization. The Judges of the High Court are also of the same view. Therefore, all the judicial proceedings for the day are suspended," Registrar General Hira Singh Bonal said in an order.

The order further said that all the matters listed for August 25, 2020, before the court will be re-listed for August 27, 2020. (ANI)