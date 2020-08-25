Soccer-Maguire handed suspended sentence after being found guilty on four counts
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was handed a suspended sentence by a Greek court on Tuesday after he was found guilty on four counts following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last Thursday, a source said.Reuters | Athens | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:53 IST
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was handed a suspended sentence by a Greek court on Tuesday after he was found guilty on four counts following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last Thursday, a source said. British media reported he had been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest Mykonos.
The 27-year-old England international, who was one of three people arrested on Thursday after an altercation with police., has denied any wrongdoing. He was detained for two days following the incident.
Deliberations at the courthouse on the nearby island of Syros, where Maguire was represented by his lawyers, lasted more than seven hours.
