'Over 2,000 health personnel infected, 16 dead in past 6 months due to COVID in Telangana'

In the past six months, over 2,000 health personnel have been infected with COVID-19 and 16 people have died due to it, in Telangana, the state's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr Srinivas Rao said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI Dr Rao said, "In the past six months, more than 2,000 health personnel have got infected with COVID19. We are giving medical treatment to infected and helping families of the deceased."

He added that till today there are 23,737 active cases of novel coronavirus in the State with over a lakh confirmed cases. "Every day we are conducting 50,000 COVID tests, among these, there is five per cent positivity rate whereas earlier the positivity rate was more," he said. "This month we have conducted more than five lakh COVID-19 tests. Our recovery rate is 77 per cent, which is above the national average. And the mortality rate is 0.7 per cent, the absolute recovery rate is 99.3 per cent and this has happened because of the measures being taken by the State Government for the last six months," said Dr Rao.

The director of Public Health and Family Welfare said that the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has established a separate unit for treatment of health personnel affected by Covid-19. "Around 16 people have died during the course of treatment in our Department. We are taking care of their families, recently the Gazette officer who died due to COVID-19 has been allotted several relief measures," said Dr Rao. (ANI)