Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan has said that the State government has embarked on developing Global Innovation Alliances (GIA) with the prominent innovation hubs of the world keeping in mind the importance of co-creation in innovation.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-08-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 08:59 IST
Global innovation alliances to strengthen co-creation, says Karnataka Deputy CM
Visual from the meeting. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/Dr CN Ashwathnarayan). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan has said that the State government has embarked on developing Global Innovation Alliances (GIA) with the prominent innovation hubs of the world keeping in mind the importance of co-creation in innovation. His remarks came while he was interacting via video conferencing with the members of the International Advisory Committee of BTS- 2020, on Tuesday evening.

According to an official release, the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the minister for IT/BT, said that the government has focused on internationalisation and expansion of the global network and has ventured on Innovation Alliances with the innovation hubs of the world like the US, Germany, France, Japan, Israel, the UK, Finland, the Netherlands and Australia. "The government has been in engagement with 21+ countries on a regular basis ranging from G2G meetings, to MoUs and active projects for skilling, R&D, and startup cooperation," he said.

"With an estimated GSDP of $220 billion, Karnataka is an important state for India in this regard. It is recognized as the "Startup Capital" and "Innovation Capital" of India. The state was ranked 1 in India Innovation Index 2019 Report by NITI Aayog," the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted. He further emphasised that the government had been focusing on skill development, incubating startups, developing global alliances, focus on Tier 2 cities, and providing a legal framework for supporting innovation.

"The government has announced sector-specific policies on IT, BT, ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing), and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) to give a push to the growth of the technology. It is also actively engaging with Industry and Academia to build and promote the ecosystem. Vision Group for IT, Vision Group for BT and Vision Group for Startups, headed by industry stalwarts, have been constituted," he said. He said that the city of Bengaluru had a formidable combination of a highly-skilled workforce, advanced technological expertise, and an entrepreneurial mindset and hoped these would be leveraged to make BTS a great success.

The Deputy Chief Minister also called on the advisory committee of the summit to guide the state about global technology trends. EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT/BT and S &T, S Gopalakrishnan (Kris), Chairman, Karanataka Vision Group on information technology, Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Karnataka Vision Group on StartUp, Mohanram PV, CEO, Bengaluru Tech Summit, Meena Nagaraj CN Director, Department of IT & BT were present in the meeting. (ANI)

