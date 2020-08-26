Bayelsa Governor directs civil servants from grade 1-12 to resume work from September 1

Nigeria's Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has directed all civil servants from grade levels 1-12 to resume work from September 1, according to a news report by Today.

Senator Diri gave the directive on Monday during a meeting with the state's COVID-19 Taskforce in Government House, Yenagoa.

On March 26 the governor had asked those categories of workers to stay at home in order to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the state.

In a press release signed by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, the governor said the COVID-19 restrictions were being reviewed following the flattening of the pandemic curve in the state.

He, therefore, directed the Head of Service, Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama, to ensure that workers abide by all COVID-19 safety guidelines when they resume.

On the resumption of schools, the governor noted that while students in terminal classes were writing their examinations, he directed that all primary six pupils to also resume academic activities as the government was evaluating the situation pending when other classes would resume.

Douye Diri has also set up a sub-committee made up of the Technical Adviser on Security, Chief Boma Spero-Jack, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr.Inodu Apoku and the service commanders to liaise with proprietors of night clubs, supermarkets, and banks to seek ways of ensuring compliance with the presidential guidelines on COVID-19.