Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayelsa Governor directs civil servants from grade 1-12 to resume work from September 1

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:59 IST
Bayelsa Governor directs civil servants from grade 1-12 to resume work from September 1
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@iamDouyeDiri)

Nigeria's Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has directed all civil servants from grade levels 1-12 to resume work from September 1, according to a news report by Today.

Senator Diri gave the directive on Monday during a meeting with the state's COVID-19 Taskforce in Government House, Yenagoa.

On March 26 the governor had asked those categories of workers to stay at home in order to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the state.

In a press release signed by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, the governor said the COVID-19 restrictions were being reviewed following the flattening of the pandemic curve in the state.

He, therefore, directed the Head of Service, Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama, to ensure that workers abide by all COVID-19 safety guidelines when they resume.

On the resumption of schools, the governor noted that while students in terminal classes were writing their examinations, he directed that all primary six pupils to also resume academic activities as the government was evaluating the situation pending when other classes would resume.

Douye Diri has also set up a sub-committee made up of the Technical Adviser on Security, Chief Boma Spero-Jack, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr.Inodu Apoku and the service commanders to liaise with proprietors of night clubs, supermarkets, and banks to seek ways of ensuring compliance with the presidential guidelines on COVID-19.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP CM announces Rs one cr aid to kin of martyred Army soldier

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced Rs one crorefinancial assistance to the family of Army soldier ManishVishwakarma Carpenter, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmirlast week, officials saidThe chief mi...

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Bengal's Durgapur

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, officials said. Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.The quake, with its e...

Yamuna continues to flow near warning level in Delhi; water level likely to increase further

The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Wednesday morning and is likely to swell further with more water being released into it from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said. The water level was recorded at 2...

Ryan Reynolds to headline 'Upstate' for Netflix

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is set to star in and co-writes feature comedy Upstate for streaming giant Netflix. The 43-year-old actor will pen the script with John August, with whom he previously worked on 2007s The Nines, reported Variety...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020