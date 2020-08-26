PM Modi shares video of 'iconic Sun Temple of Modhera on a rainy day'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a video of the Sun Temple located in Modhera, Gujarat and said it looked "iconic on a rainy day". "The iconic Sun Temple of Modhera looks very Iconic on a rainy day," the Prime Minister tweeted.

A 55-second video has been posted with the tweet showing water cascading down steps of the temple. The Sun Temple of Modhera is situated near river Pushpavati, and is the legacy of the Solanki rulers, as per the official website of Gujarat Tourism. (ANI)