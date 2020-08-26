Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. says China 'bullying' UK, cites HSBC Hong Kong-related accounts

Nor did Britain's Foreign & Commonwealth Office and China's Foreign Affairs Ministry immediately respond to a request for comment on Pompeo's assertion that China was bullying the UK. HSBC has in recent months faced mounting pressure on both sides of the Atlantic, as it attempts to balance its need to maintain access to the Chinese market with appeasing lawmakers in the United States and Britain critical of Beijing's handling of the democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:59 IST
U.S. says China 'bullying' UK, cites HSBC Hong Kong-related accounts

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday renewed criticism of British Bank HSBC for its reported treatment of customers linked with the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, saying China was "bullying" the United Kingdom. Pompeo cited unverified reports of Hong Kong-based executives at Next Media being unable to access their HSBC bank accounts and said the bank was "maintaining accounts for individuals who have been sanctioned for denying freedom for Hong Kongers, while shutting accounts for those seeking freedom."

"Free nations must ensure that corporate interests are not suborned by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to aid its political repression," Pompeo said in a statement. "We stand ready to help the British government and its companies resist CCP bullying and stand for freedom."

Reuters was unable to verify immediately which reports Pompeo was referring to or whether HSBC had frozen any accounts of Next Media staff. Next Media is the previous name of Next Digital. Representatives for London-based HSBC, in an email, declined to comment.

A representative at tabloid Apple Daily, the flagship publication of Next Digital, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Nor did Britain's Foreign & Commonwealth Office and China's Foreign Affairs Ministry immediately respond to a request for comment on Pompeo's assertion that China was bullying the UK.

HSBC has in recent months faced mounting pressure on both sides of the Atlantic, as it attempts to balance its need to maintain access to the Chinese market with appeasing lawmakers in the United States and Britain critical of Beijing's handling of the democracy movement in Hong Kong. Last month, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reprimanded HSBC and other banks for supporting China's new security law, saying the rights of the people of Hong Kong should not be sacrificed for bankers' bonuses.

Senior British and U.S. politicians criticized HSBC and Standard Chartered in June after the banks backed China's national security law for the territory. Global banks are examining whether their clients in Hong Kong have ties to the city's pro-democracy movement, in an attempt to avoid getting caught in the crosshairs of China's new national security law, Reuters reported last month.

Washington has criticized Beijing's crackdown against pro-democracy opposition in the now Chinese-ruled city following a sweeping new security law imposed on Hong Kong on June 30 that was widely condemned by Western nations. Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a prominent democracy activist and top executive at Next Digital, was arrested Aug. 10 under the new law, further stoking concerns about media and other freedoms promised to Hong Kong when it returned to China in 1997.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four people get life imprisonment for double murder in Rajasthan's Baran

A court in Rajasthans Baran district on Wednesday sentenced four people to life imprisonment after holding them guilty in a four-year-old double murder case. Additional district judge, Chabda, Sweta Gupta also slapped a penalty of Rs 44,000...

Accenture plans to reduce workforce

Thousands of roles at Accenture could be impacted as the global IT and professional services company is looking to reduce at least 5 per cent of its global workforce. Accenture has a global workforce of around 5.13 lakh people and out of th...

Rouhani says Iran will continue nuclear cooperation with IAEA - TV

Iran will continue its cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, as Tehran agreed to grant the agency inspectors access to two suspected former nuclear sites.Ira...

Volkswagen to test autonomous vehicles in Chinese city Hefei

Volkswagen AG said on Wednesday it will start testing autonomous vehicles in Chinas eastern city of Hefei, its first in the worlds biggest car market.China has become a hot spot for trying out autonomous driving vehicles. Toyota-backed Pony...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020