Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran, IAEA strike deal on nuclear inspectors' access to sites

It said dates for IAEA inspectors to visit the sites had been agreed, without naming them, as well as the parameters of "verification activities" there. Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday to press for access to the two sites, which the IAEA suspects could still host undeclared nuclear material, or traces of it.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:03 IST
Iran, IAEA strike deal on nuclear inspectors' access to sites
Representative image. Image Credit: Needpix

Iran said on Wednesday it had agreed to grant the U.N. nuclear watchdog access to two sites that the agency suspects once secretly hosted nuclear material or activities, easing a months-long standoff over the issue. Wednesday's breakthrough in the dispute over the sites near Karaj and Isfahan was announced in a joint statement by Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency during a rare visit to Tehran by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

U.S. intelligence services and the IAEA believe Iran had a clandestine nuclear weapons program that it halted in 2003 for fear of discovery. The Islamic Republic has long denied seeking to develop atomic bombs. "Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA," Grossi and Iran's nuclear agency chief Ali Akbar Salehi said in a joint statement, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

"The IAEA does not have any further questions to Iran and further requests for access to locations other than those declared by Tehran," the statement said. It said dates for IAEA inspectors to visit the sites had been agreed, without naming them, as well as the parameters of "verification activities" there.

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday to press for access to the two sites, which the IAEA suspects could still host undeclared nuclear material, or traces of it. Iran said Grossi's visit was unrelated to a U.S. move last week at the U.N. Security Council to reinstate U.N. sanctions against Tehran lifted under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, from which the United States has withdrawn.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Electrical break down in Guwahati ropeway after two days of launch

Two days after rolling out the countrys longest river ropeway, the project on Brahmaputra was shut down for public on Wednesday after it faced electrical problems in the main engine due to frequent voltage fluctuations. A senior official of...

Tanzanian president Magufuli to face 14 challengers in Oct elections

Tanzanian president John Magufuli will face 14 challengers in elections scheduled for this October, the elections board announced on Wednesday, with analysts saying a divided opposition was likely to ensure he won a second term.His main cha...

7 non-BJP CMs decide to jointly move SC seeking postponement of NEET, JEE exams; DMK, AAP too support demand

Supporting the demand for postponement of NEET and JEE examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday decided to jointly move the Supreme Court on the issue. Parties like the DMK...

BEST to scrap 545 buses in Mumbai by year end

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST undertaking will have to scrap 545 buses by the end of this year, shrinking its fleet considerably, an official said on Wednesday. According to the BEST, in keeping with the Bombay High Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020