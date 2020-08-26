Left Menu
Delhi riots:Court expresses displeasure against repetitive bail pleas

The court was hearing an application filed by Mohd Naim, through his lawyer, seeking bail on the ground that his earlier counsel had not argued all the points at the time of hearing of the earlier bail plea in the case related to communal violence in New Usmanpur area. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said the court does not appreciate the argument of Naim's counsel that the earlier counsel had not argued the bail application diligently and dismissed the plea.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:40 IST
A Delhi court Wednesday expressed displeasure against repetitive filing of bail applications merely on account of change of counsel in a case related to north east Delhi riots in February, saying it will be difficult to function if it starts hearing all such pleas. The court was hearing an application filed by Mohd Naim, through his lawyer, seeking bail on the ground that his earlier counsel had not argued all the points at the time of hearing of the earlier bail plea in the case related to communal violence in New Usmanpur area.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said the court does not appreciate the argument of Naim's counsel that the earlier counsel had not argued the bail application diligently and dismissed the plea. The court had earlier dismissed his bail application on July 27 in the case.

"It is common knowledge that there are about 750 cases of riots registered in North East, Delhi and there are approximately 1200 accused persons who have been arrested in these matters. This court is flooded with bail applications of accused persons. In case this court starts taking up the successive bail applications filed merely on account of the fact that change of counsel takes place then it will be very difficult to run this court. "This court also does not appreciate the argument of the counsel for the applicant (Naim) that the earlier counsel had not argued the bail application diligently. I do not find any change in circumstances in the matter after the dismissal of the earlier bail application of the applicant," the judge said in his order.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, advocate Salim Malik, appearing for Naim, told the court that the earlier counsel representing him had not argued all the points at the time of hearing of the earlier bail application. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

