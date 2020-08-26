Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian govt plane makes second Belarus flight in a week-tracking data

A Russian government plane which is used to carry senior government officials, including the head of the FSB security service, landed in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Wednesday, flight tracking data showed.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:40 IST
Russian govt plane makes second Belarus flight in a week-tracking data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian government plane which is used to carry senior government officials, including the head of the FSB security service, landed in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Wednesday, flight tracking data showed. This was its second such flight in just over a week. The same plane had made a quick trip to Belarus and back in the early hours of last Wednesday, tracking data showed last week.

The plane's flights to Belarus, a Russian ally, coincide with waves of protests and strikes over what Belarusian demonstrators say was a rigged presidential election on Aug. 9. Reuters could not determine who was aboard the Russian government plane, a Tupolev Tu-214, when it landed in Minsk from Moscow on Wednesday evening.

The Kremlin has said the situation in Belarus is an internal matter which should be resolved by Belarusians themselves and that it did not see the need to help Belarus militarily or otherwise for now. Attention is focused on how Russia will respond to the biggest political crisis facing an ex-Soviet neighbour since 2014 in Ukraine, when Moscow intervened militarily after a friendly leader was toppled by protests.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Leopard kills five-year-old girl

A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard here on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Lavanya Dandekar, officials said.Her father is a CISF jawan deployed at the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station. While Lavanya was pla...

Haryana Assembly passes 12 bills during brief Monsoon Session

The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday passed 12 bills during its one-day Monsoon Session. The duration of the session had been curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus situation, with the state registering a sharp rise in cases recently. Eight ...

UK PM okays wearing masks in school corridors, not in classrooms

London UK, August 27 ANISputnik UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that it is okay to make pupils and staff wear masks in school corridors but not in classrooms, after the government abandoned its advice that children should ...

Thunder ride dynamic duo into Game 5 vs. Rockets

Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder are two of the biggest reasons behind the Oklahoma City Thunders surprising run to the playoffs this season. Their struggles were a big part of why the Thunder fell behind 2-0 to the Houston Rockets in their f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020