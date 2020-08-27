Left Menu
Development News Edition

California wildfire home losses leap as evacuees return to torched houses

Cooler temperatures helped firefighters battle the largest blazes in the San Francisco Bay Area as state wildfire authority Cal Fire reported 1,700 houses and other structures now incinerated across the state. A wildfire in redwood rainforests north of Santa Cruz was one-fifth contained with the number of structures incinerated rising over 60 percent to 538, Cal Fire said.

Reuters | California | Updated: 27-08-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 01:02 IST
California wildfire home losses leap as evacuees return to torched houses
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CALFIRECZU)

California firefighters made progress Wednesday containing some of the largest wildfires in state history but reported a jump in the number of homes destroyed by blazes, which have killed seven people statewide. Cooler temperatures helped firefighters battle the largest blazes in the San Francisco Bay Area as state wildfire authority Cal Fire reported 1,700 houses and other structures now incinerated across the state.

A wildfire in redwood rainforests north of Santa Cruz was one-fifth contained with the number of structures incinerated rising over 60 percent to 538, Cal Fire said. "Our home and a lifetime of art, photos and treasured family things are completely lost," tweeted social media user Cheryl Isaacson after her house was burned by the CZU Lightning Complex fire.

Across Northern and Central California over 15,000 firefighters from half a dozen states battled two dozen large fires sparked by a siege of over 14,000 dry-lightning strikes since Aug. 15. The barrage of strikes during record temperatures started over 700 wildfires, brought on by record temperatures, that have burned an area larger than the state of Delaware.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday blamed climate change for the 1.4 million acres of the state burned so far in 2020, an area 25 times larger than this time last year. In the north Bay Area, nearly 1,000 homes and structures, many in farms and vineyards, were incinerated in the wine country of Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

Television images showed piles of rubble and gray ash where homes had stood after the LNU Lightning Complex fire raged across hillsides around Lake Berryessa, about 40 miles west of Sacramento. That fire, the third-largest in California history, jumped to 33% containment overnight as nearly two dozen bulldozers and around 1,700 firefighters carved earth containment lines and set controlled burns to create fire breaks.

In the south Bay Area evacuation orders were lifted for communities in Santa Clara, San Joaquin and Alameda counties where the state's second largest fire in history was 25 percent contained after burning an area larger than Los Angeles. Statewide the number of people under evacuation orders fell to around 120,000.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two brothers hang themselves in Chandni Chowk area

Two brothers allegedly died by suicide in Chandni Chowk area of Delhi on Wednesday. According to the police, the brothers aged 47 and 42 committed suicide by hanging around 3 pm.Deputy Commissioner of Police North Monika Bhardwaj said they ...

ABVP activists detained for protesting against Dalit woman's rape, let off

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP activists were arrested on Wednesday after they staged a protest in front of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate demanding an investigation into a Dalit woman rape case. P Viswa Prasad, Deputy Commis...

Egypt to prosecute some 54 million who boycotted Senate vote

Egypts election commission said Wednesday it would refer to prosecutors about 54 million people who did not vote in elections earlier this month for two-thirds of the Senate, the upper and mainly powerless chamber of the countrys Parliament...

Maharashtra Cabinet decides to exempt tax for commercial vehicles from April 1 to September 30

Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to exempt tax for commercial and goods vehicles in the state from April 1 to September 30.The decision has been taken in view of losses incurred by the commercial vehicles and goods carriers, due to the COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020