Rwanda and Burundi heads of Military discuss issues of security along common border

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 27-08-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 08:29 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RwandaMoD)

The Heads of Military Intelligence from Rwanda and Burundi have met on August 26 at Nemba One-stop border post to discuss issues of security along their common border, according to a news report by the Ministry of Defence Rwanda.

The discussions were held under the auspices of the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM), a regional military framework under the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and was aimed at finding solutions on security incidents along the common border that have strained the relations between the two countries.

Rwanda Defence Force Delegation was led by Brig Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, the Head of Defence Intelligence while Burundi delegation was headed by the Chief Military Intelligence, Col Erneste Musaba.

While briefing Media on the output of the meeting, the EJVM Commander, Col Leon Mahoungou expressed optimism saying that both parties have expressed the willingness and commitment to solve the security challenges that have strained their relations.

"I am very satisfied on the results from this exchange. Both parties took commitment in resolving the security problems on common border. They expressed readiness to share information, open dialogue between their defence leadership and cooperate to restore security on their common border in the interest of peace and security in the region," he said.

The Heads of both the Rwandan and Burundian delegation said the meeting was a good opportunity for exchange on the existing security problems and finding solutions and will contribute to bring trust between the two countries.

