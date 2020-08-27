Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ judge rejects mosque shooter's 'self-absorbed' change of heart

He now denies being racist or xenophobic, according to what he told the writer of the pre-sentence report, Zarifeh said. When deciding on the sentence, High Court Judge Cameron Mander said he considered Tarrant's guilty plea, which saved the court and survivors and families of victims from a trial.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 27-08-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:39 IST
NZ judge rejects mosque shooter's 'self-absorbed' change of heart
Brenton Tarrant, the terrorist who killed 51 people in attacks on two Christchurch mosques last year. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant said in a pre-sentencing report that he did not want psychological help and that if necessary, he would analyze his own behavior that prompted him to go on a killing spree. The 29-year-old Australian, sentencing by a New Zealand court to life in prison with no parole on Thursday, opted not to make a statement in court, after recently sacking his legal team and deciding to represent himself at the hearings.

"He said that he does not want help. He asserted that professionals do not have the training or expertise to deal with his issues," said state prosecutor Mark Zarifeh, relaying details of the report. "He said if necessary, he could psychologically analyze himself."

Zarifeh said while Tarrant had told a psychiatrist at an assessment that he felt remorse, the psychiatrist found that the "true depth of this was difficult to gauge". Tarrant received the most severe penalty in New Zealand for his March 15, 2019, attacks, when he killed 51 people at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Earlier in the year, he switched his plea to guilty. He did not speak during the four-day sentencing hearing, surprising those who expected him to try to use the court as a platform to spread his white supremacist ideology. He now denies being racist or xenophobic, according to what he told the writer of the pre-sentence report, Zarifeh said.

When deciding on the sentence, High Court Judge Cameron Mander said he considered Tarrant's guilty plea, which saved the court and survivors and families of victims from a trial. However, Mander said he did not accept Tarrant had abandoned his ideological platform.

"To my observation, however, you remain entirely self- absorbed. You've offered no apology or public acknowledgment of the harm you have caused." "Your focus appears to be on yourself and the position you find yourself in."

Mander said the enormity of the premeditated crimes meant other factors that may normally influence sentencing, such as Tarrant not previously having a criminal record, could not mitigate the sentence. "I do not consider, however long the length of your incarceration during your lifetime, that it could, even in a modest way, atone for what you have done."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Margaret Qualley to headline Netflix series 'Maid'

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley will topline Netflixs upcoming dramedy series Maid. Actor Margot Robbies LuckyChap Entertainment will produce the series in collaboration with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Televi...

Lebanon risks disappearing without new government, reforms- French foreign minister

Frances foreign minister said on Thursday that Lebanon risked disappearing due to the inaction of its political elite who needed to quickly implement a new government to implement crucial reforms for the country.The international community ...

Biden sought 'hidden info' on Trump's incoming NSA: Ex-spy chief

US former spy chief has claimed that three weeks before the January 2017 presidential inauguration, Joe Biden in his capacity as the vice president had asked intelligence officials to uncover the hidden information on the incoming national ...

Patnaik speaks to PM over phone, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, a senior official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020