Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong police chief says has no information on arrests off Chinese coast

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:03 IST
Hong Kong police chief says has no information on arrests off Chinese coast
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hong Kong's police chief Chris Tang said on Thursday he had no information regarding the arrest of at least 10 people off the Chinese coast, who local media reported were trying to flee in a boat to Taiwan.

Tang, speaking after Chinese authorities said they had arrested more than 10 people after intercepting a vessel, said he was actively seeking information regarding reports that a Hong Kong activist was among those arrested. (Reporting By Clare Jim, James Pomfret and Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LG unveils wearable air purifier with respiratory sensor, 820mAh battery

LG Electronics on Thursday announced a portable personal air purifier that looks like a regular face mask but is equipped with a battery and sensor. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, as the company says, will resolve the dilemma of homema...

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, forecaster warns of 'unsurvivable' wall of water

Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles 65 km inland from the sea. The National W...

Monty Panesar terms James Anderson as 'best fast bowler ever'

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has praised James Anderson, who recently became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets, as he termed the 38-year-old as the best fast bowler ever. James Anderson has been bri...

Siddaramaiah seeks PM's intervention to 'withhold' amendment to land reforms law

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention to withhold the amendment to Karnataka Land Reforms Act, claiming that it would impact the states farmers badly. The decision taken by the Kar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020