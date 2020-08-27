Hong Kong police chief says has no information on arrests off Chinese coast

Hong Kong's police chief Chris Tang said on Thursday he had no information regarding the arrest of at least 10 people off the Chinese coast, who local media reported were trying to flee in a boat to Taiwan.

Tang, speaking after Chinese authorities said they had arrested more than 10 people after intercepting a vessel, said he was actively seeking information regarding reports that a Hong Kong activist was among those arrested. (Reporting By Clare Jim, James Pomfret and Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Toby Chopra)