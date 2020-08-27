Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya HC asks BSF to ensure uniformity of COVID-19 guidelines for all troopers

"This, in the opinion of this court, is unacceptable, in as much as, all personnel whether married or unmarried are serving in the BSF, and they cannot be given dis-similar treatment," it said. "It is therefore expected that the respondent No 12 (BSF) immediately correct the procedure and ensure uniformity in the implementation of guidelines and protocol to all its personnel irrespective of their marital status," the bench said in its order.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:46 IST
Meghalaya HC asks BSF to ensure uniformity of COVID-19 guidelines for all troopers

The Meghalaya High Court has pulled up Border Security Force (BSF) in the state and directed the border guards to ensure uniformity in the implementation of COVID-19 protocols for all its troopers irrespective of their marital status. A two-member bench of Justices H S Thangkhiew and Wanlura Diengdoh said this in its August 24 order after hearing a PIL on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the hearing, the BSF submitted the standard operating procedure (SOP) for its personnel in which returnees with families have been directed to make their own arrangements to register and undergo quarantine. The SOP submitted before the court mentioned that quarantine centres, where guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and BSF Headquarters are being followed, are available for other BSF returnees.

The bench rued that BSF returnees with families are left to fend for themselves without any support from their organisation. "This, in the opinion of this court, is unacceptable, in as much as, all personnel whether married or unmarried are serving in the BSF, and they cannot be given dis-similar treatment," it said.

"It is therefore expected that the respondent No 12 (BSF) immediately correct the procedure and ensure uniformity in the implementation of guidelines and protocol to all its personnel irrespective of their marital status," the bench said in its order. Assam Rifles, also a para-military organisation, in an affidavit, said that quarantine facilities have been created at Shillong for all its personnel and the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines are strictly being adhered to.

Another aspect which has been flagged by the parties and merits urgent consideration is whether prior testing of the personnel be done before they enter the state, or they be subjected to compulsory testing at entry points. This observation is being made in view of an order issued on May 25 in which state respondents had exempted the armed forces and central military forces (CAPF) from being tested at the entry points set up by the state government.

The bench was also informed that meetings have been held between the state authorities and the armed forces/CAPF in connection with the movement and transit of armed forces/CAPF personnel. "It is expected that this matter be taken up and decision arrived at the earliest in such a meeting and the same reported back to this court," it said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-PGA Tour will support player-led protests against racial injustice

The PGA Tour said on Thursday it will support any players who decide to protest against racial injustice following boycotts by athletes in other sports in the wake of the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. The NBAs Wisconsin-based...

India Open, Syed Modi International cancelled in BWF's adjusted calendar due to Covid-19

The India Open Super 500 and the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournaments were on Thursday cancelled by the Badminton World Federation BWF as the badmintons governing body announced its adjusted international calendar due to the corona...

Man held for stealing money from own house in Mathura

A man has been arrested here for allegedly stealing money from his house and then filing a false report to mislead police, officials said on Thursday. Dilip Kumar Singh had filed an FIR in Raya police station here saying that four unidentif...

Complete disengagement requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on LAC in Ladakh

A complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on the respective sides of the Line of Actual ControlLAC, India said on Thursday on the prolonged border row with China. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020