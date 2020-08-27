Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake is 31-year-old with 7 years on the force

The May 25 killing of George Floyd, in which a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck touched off a summer of nationwide protests. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the Blake shooting with help from the FBI and plans to provide a report on the incident within 30 days to a prosecutor, who will determine whether to criminally charge Sheskey.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:52 IST
Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake is 31-year-old with 7 years on the force
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NYPDnews)

The white police officer who shot Jacob Blake, paralyzing the Black man and setting off civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has served on the city's police force for seven years and once told a local newspaper he had always wanted to be a policeman.

Wisconsin officials have identified Rusten Sheskey, 31, of the Kenosha Police Department as the man who shot Blake, 29, multiple times in the back on Sunday as Blake was opening the door of his car where three of his children were sitting. The officer's records show that he was suspended for one day in 2017 for a driving-related infraction.

The shooting, captured on video by a bystander, sparked four nights of protests that at times erupted into arson and widespread vandalism. On Tuesday night, a white, 17-year-old self-styled militia member shot three people, killing two, authorities said. The teenager, Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with homicide. Blake's shooting was the most recent in a long series of often-deadly incidents involving Black men, women or children and police or self-styled vigilantes. The May 25 killing of George Floyd, in which a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck touched off a summer of nationwide protests.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the Blake shooting with help from the FBI and plans to provide a report on the incident within 30 days to a prosecutor, who will determine whether to criminally charge Sheskey. The U.S. Department of Justice has also launched a civil rights investigation into the shooting. Sheskey - who is now on administrative leave, routine in police-involved shootings in Kenosha - did not respond to emails seeking comment. He joined the city's police department in 2013 and has been part of a unit that patrols by bicycle. Before that, he was a University of Wisconsin-Parkside police officer for about three years.

The Kenosha News in a 2019 article quoted Sheskey as saying "for the most part" he had always wanted to be a police officer. Sheskey's grandfather also worked in the Kenosha Police Department. "What I like most is that you're dealing with people on perhaps the worst day of their lives and you can try and help them as much as you can and make that day a little bit better," Sheskey told the newspaper's series spotlighting local residents. "We may not be able to make a situation right, or better, but we can maybe make it a little easier for them to handle during that time."

Public records link Sheskey to a home in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000 people near Lake Michigan and about 35 miles (56 km) south of Milwaukee. In 2017, he was suspended for one day without pay for violating department policies and procedures related to department vehicles, according to a city record. The details of the violation were not provided.

Sheskey grew up near Kenosha in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. In 2010, he registered to vote as a Republican. Last December, he and his now-ex wife filed a joint petition for divorce, court records show.

Blake survived Sunday's shooting despite wounds to his spine and multiple organs, and may be permanently paralyzed, lawyers representing his family said. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said on Wednesday that investigators found a knife on the driver's side floorboard of Blake's car.

Investigators also said police had tased Blake during an attempt to arrest him as part of a domestic dispute, and that Blake had admitted to them that he had a knife. They did not say he had threatened anyone with it. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Blake family, disputed the report he had a knife.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA meeting Thursday night to plan return

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league board of directors will meet with player representatives from 13 remaining playoff teams to determine when postseason games will resume. NBA playoff games for Thursday will not be played as schedu...

Tennis-Djokovic given smooth path at U.S. Open, Stephens looms for Serena

Top seed Novak Djokovic was handed a comfortable-looking draw on Thursday as he bids for a fourth U.S. Open title but Serena Williams could face danger early on as the American prepares for another attempt to win a 24th major singles crown....

PREVIEW-Tennis-Djokovic primed to extend unbeaten 2020 streak in New York

The mens draw at a Grand Slam has seldom had such an overwhelming a favourite in recent times as Novak Djokovic at this years U.S. Open, with lot more at stake for the world number one than just his 18th major title.It took the COVID-19 pan...

Tennis-Djokovic plays down Nadal and Federer absence at U.S. Open

World number one Novak Djokovic heads into the U.S. Open as red-hot favourite to win his 18th Grand Slam and has played down the absence of perennial rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Holder Nadal pulled out earlier this month due to n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020