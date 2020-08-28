HC dismisses PNB scam accused Choksi's plea for pre-screening of Netflix's ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by Mehul Choksi, an accused in the nearly USD 2 billion PNB scam, to conduct pre-screening of Netflix documentary, ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:17 IST
The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by Mehul Choksi, an accused in the nearly USD 2 billion PNB scam, to conduct pre-screening of Netflix documentary, ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’. Justice Navin Chawla, after hearing the matter for over two hours, declined to grant relief to Choksi saying a writ petition for enforcement of a private right cannot be maintainable.
The court said his remedy lies in a civil suit and granted him the liberty to raise the issue in a civil suit. Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.
Choksi left the country last year and was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda. The documentary, Bad Boy Billionaires’, which is scheduled to be released in India on September 2, is described on Netflix platform as, “This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India’s most infamous tycoons”.
The plea was pre-screening of the documentary was vehemently opposed by Netflix..
- READ MORE ON:
- Navin Chawla
- Netflix
- Delhi High Court
- Nirav Modi
- India
- Antigua and Barbuda
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Sarah Cooper, TikTok star who lip syncs to Trump, lands Netflix comedy special; Kanye West met with Kushner as rapper eyes 2020 election spot and more
TikTok's lip-syncing Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper gets Netflix comedy special
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators leave Netflix's live-action adaptation
'Diana' musical to premiere on Netflix ahead of Broadway debut
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 documentary to be released worldwide on Netflix