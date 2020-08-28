Left Menu
Lebanese presidency to convene consultations on Monday to designate new PM

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Lebanese presidency will convene consultations with parliamentary blocs on Monday to designate a new prime minister, the presidency said, after the government quit earlier this month following the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port.

The president is required to designate the candidate with the greatest level of support among MPs.

Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri is so far the only serious name floated for the post. But he said earlier this week he was not a candidate after several major parties said they did not support his return to the job.

