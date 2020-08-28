Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC dismisses Mehul Choksi's plea seeking pre-screening of 'Bad Boy Billionaires' documentary

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of diamantaire Mehul Choksi seeking pre-screening of a documentary titled "Bad Boy Billionaires", which is scheduled to be released on September 2, and to postpone its release on Netflix.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:16 IST
Delhi HC dismisses Mehul Choksi's plea seeking pre-screening of 'Bad Boy Billionaires' documentary
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of diamantaire Mehul Choksi seeking pre-screening of a documentary titled "Bad Boy Billionaires", which is scheduled to be released on September 2, and to postpone its release on Netflix. A single-judge bench of Justice Naveen Chawla, while refusing to grant him a preview, said that there are no regulations to control the content on the over-the-top (OTT) media service, and asked him to approach the appropriate forum or file a civil suit in the matter.

The documentary is said to be based on the rise and fall of India's most infamous billionaires including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi other business tycoons accused in several alleged scams. During the hearing, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul appeared for Netflix and said that there is no general regulation to control the content on the OTT. He said that only two minutes have been dedicated to Choksi.

Giving details about the series, Kaul said that the documentary series is on Nirav Modi. He said that the series shows that Nirav Modi had worked with his uncle and several interviews that Choksi has given to the news channels including Reuters and BBC have been shown and these are already in the public domain. Kaul said that there is no relevance to Choksi case which is pending adjudication here.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, also appearing for Netflix, opposed the petition and submitted that Choksi is a fugitive and has taken the nationality of some other country. He cannot come and claim relief here. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for Mehul Choksi, strongly opposed the submission made by Krishnan and submitted that his client is not a fugitive and that there is a stay on the proceedings in the Bombay High Court.

"I am just seeking a preview. Till the time Union of India won't do anything, I will continue to come to my lords. Today they are making Bad Boy Billionaire tomorrow they will come and make something on courts," Aggarwal said. "The petitioner is constrained to move the present petition to safeguard his right to reputation as well as to a fair trial and presumption of innocence. He also said that the matter is already under investigation and such documentary will prejudice the rights of the accused," he added.

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma appearing of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, "We do not regulate or monitor online platform and this particular case is between the petitioner (Mehul Choksi) and Netflix." Choksi, through the petition, had sought directions to the Central government to take steps to regulate the Netflix Inc and Netflix Entertainment Service India LLP insofar as the release of content having a possibly prejudicial effect on pending investigations and trials is concerned and ensure that no prejudice is caused to accused persons pending investigation and/or trial in the matter.

It said that the petitioner is a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, was the promoter of Gitanjali Gems Ltd and has been falsely accused of various crimes in India and is presently under investigation or standing trial by and before various authorities and/or courts. "The settled principle has always been and must always remain that trial by media cannot be permitted and courts are obligated to intervene and protect the rights of the accused where a premature or unfair portrayal in a motion picture would unfairly prejudice the accused person's investigation or trial," the plea said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SSR death: Ramdas Athawale visits late actor's family

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale paid a visit to the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and offered condolences to the bereaved family in Faridabad on Friday. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.Paid condolence ...

Police say lightning kills 10 children in remote Uganda town

Ten children have been killed in a lightning strike in a remote Ugandan town near the Congo border, Ugandan police said on Friday. The children, whose ages ranged from 9 to 16, were sheltering from the rain in a grass-thatched house when th...

BTS drops two more 'Dynamite' remixes

BTS fans have another reason to rejoice The South-Korean band has released two additional remix versions of their new hit song Dynamite. One of the remixes is the Tropical version, while the other is Poolside version. The newly released tra...

R.K.Singh graces ceremony of 6th Foundation Day of AREAS

Shri R.K.Singh, Union Minister of Power and New Renewable Energy and the ex-officio Patron of Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States AREAS graced the ceremony of 6th Foundation Day of AREAS on 27th August 2020 through online pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020