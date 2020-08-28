Left Menu
Russia expels Norwegian diplomat over spy case

"This is completely unfounded." The diplomat had broken no rules, it added. Norway earlier this month said it had expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of espionage.

In a tit-for-tat move, Russia is expelling a diplomat from the Norwegian embassy in Moscow, Norway's foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Our embassy in Moscow has been informed by the Russian foreign ministry that one of our diplomats is no longer welcome in Russia," it said in a statement emailed to Reuters. "This is completely unfounded." The diplomat had broken no rules, it added.

Norway earlier this month said it had expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of espionage. Moscow said the accusation was groundless.

