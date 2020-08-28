WRAPUP 3-Judge delays extradition for teen charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killings

A teenage vigilante facing charges he killed two people protesting in support of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot in the back by a white policeman in Kenosha, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge agreed to delay his extradition to Wisconsin, news media reported on Friday.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged on Thursday in Wisconsin with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a dangerous weapon below the legal age of 18. He did not appear for the scheduled hearing on Friday in Lake County, Illinois, where he was arrested on Wednesday and held pending extradition to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the alleged crimes took place, the Associated Press reported.

During a brief livestreamed hearing, a public defender assigned to the case asked for a delay, which was granted by the judge, who said the teenager was in the process of retaining a lawyer, the AP said. A new hearing was set for Sept. 25.