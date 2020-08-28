Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-Judge delays extradition for teen charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killings

A teenage vigilante facing charges he killed two people protesting in support of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot in the back by a white policeman in Kenosha, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge agreed to delay his extradition to Wisconsin, news media reported on Friday. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged on Thursday in Wisconsin with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a dangerous weapon below the legal age of 18.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:41 IST
WRAPUP 3-Judge delays extradition for teen charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killings

A teenage vigilante facing charges he killed two people protesting in support of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot in the back by a white policeman in Kenosha, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge agreed to delay his extradition to Wisconsin, news media reported on Friday.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged on Thursday in Wisconsin with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a dangerous weapon below the legal age of 18. He did not appear for the scheduled hearing on Friday in Lake County, Illinois, where he was arrested on Wednesday and held pending extradition to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the alleged crimes took place, the Associated Press reported.

During a brief livestreamed hearing, a public defender assigned to the case asked for a delay, which was granted by the judge, who said the teenager was in the process of retaining a lawyer, the AP said. A new hearing was set for Sept. 25.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International reaction to resignation of Japan's PM Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving premier, said on Friday he is resigning due to health reasons.Here is what some international leaders and businesspeople are saying about Abe BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNS...

Situation won't change till the system is changed: Anna Hazare tells Delhi BJP president

On Delhi BJP president Adesh Guptas request to join the partys mass movement against the AAP government, social activist Anna Hazare said on Friday that there will no change till the system is changed so it wont matter even he comes to Delh...

Namibia opens airports and schools but extends overnight curfew

Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and onsite alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob announced Friday, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue...

Republican senator, swarmed by protesters after Trump speech, calls for FBI probe

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Friday called on the FBI to investigate a crowd of protesters that swarmed him as he departed the White House after listening to U.S. President Donald Trump accept his partys nomination for re-election. Paul ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020