Karnataka govt briefs governor about the action taken to implement NEP 2020
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr CN Aswathanarayana, who is also the minister for higher education met governor Vajubhai Wala and briefed him about the actions taken regarding implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, on Friday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-08-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 07:04 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr CN Aswathanarayana, who is also the minister for higher education met governor Vajubhai Wala and briefed him about the actions taken regarding implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, on Friday. According to an official release, Aswathanarayana said that Karnataka wanted to become the first state in the country to implement this policy and also made aware the governor of the suggestions expressed by the sub-committees of the task force.
"The implementation would start as soon as the task force submits the final draft, which is expected to happen very soon," he said. The minister also briefed the Governor about the import and changes that are expected after the implementation of the policy.
The Governor expressed his happiness about the steps being taken by the government with regard to the implementation of the policy and also gave him some suggestions. Last month, the Union Cabinet approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.
Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had on August 26 announced that all college classes will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person. He announced that the academic year for various degree courses will commence from September 1 with online classes, while the offline classes will be start in October. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- CN Ashwath Narayan
- Union Cabinet
- National Education Policy
ALSO READ
Nadda lays foundation of BJP district offices in Karnataka
Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi who announced bounty on Karnataka MLA's nephew booked
Former SP leader who announced bounty on Karnataka MLA's nephew booked for disturbing communal harmony
Karnataka Govt planning to ban SDPI, confiscating properties of those involved in Bengaluru violence: ES Eshwarappa
2000 PG medical students will be available for Covid-19 duties soon: Karnataka minister