Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Jharkhand's Majhgaon
An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals here in Majhgaon on Saturday, informed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).ANI | Majhgaon (Jharkhand) | Updated: 29-08-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 08:26 IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals here in Majhgaon on Saturday, informed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The encounter broke out at 6 am when troops of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand Police were out for search and destroy operation (SADO) in Majhgaon.
The firing has been stopped and search is underway, the CRPF said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxals
- Jharkhand
- Central Reserve Police Force