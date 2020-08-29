Left Menu
1,763 more COVID-19 patients discharged in Assam

As many as 1,763 COVID-19 patients were discharged in Assam yesterday, taking the total number of discharged cases in the state to 81,070, informed the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 29-08-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 12:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With this, the active cases stand at 20,008. While the total number of cases stand at 1,01,367.

Two hundred and eighty-six fatalities have been recorded in the state so far. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 34 lakh-mark as the country registered a single-day spike of 76,472 new cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

The cumulative toll reached 62,550 with 1,021 new deaths in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases, 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

