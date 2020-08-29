Left Menu
Tamil Nadu govt has spent Rs 7,162 cr till now to combat COVID-19: CM

Tamil Nadu Government has spent Rs 7,162 crores till now to combat COVID-19, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-08-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 17:29 IST
Tamil Nadu govt has spent Rs 7,162 cr till now to combat COVID-19: CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Government has spent Rs 7,162 crores till now to combat COVID-19, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister held a meeting with all District Collectors of the State via video conference today.

"The State government has spent 7,162 crores till now to combat COVID-19," said Chief Minister Palaniswami. Tamil Nadu has 52,506 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

