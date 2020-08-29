Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man in two cases saying nothing on record against him

A court here on Saturday granted bail to a man in two separate cases related to northeast Delhi violence, saying no public witnesses or CCTV footage have come on record to show that he was involved in rioting and chanting slogans against other community.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:16 IST
Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man in two cases saying nothing on record against him
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak granted bail to Sunil Sharma in two cases of rioting in Bhajanpura area on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of like amount in each case. Image Credit: ANI

A court here on Saturday granted bail to a man in two separate cases related to northeast Delhi violence, saying no public witnesses or CCTV footage have come on record to show that he was involved in rioting and chanting slogans against other community. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak granted bail to Sunil Sharma in two cases of rioting in Bhajanpura area on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of like amount in each case.

"In the present case, nothing has come on records such as any public witness, CCTV footage or any video recording to show the presence of applicant/accused (Sharma) on the spot and that he was involved in rioting and chanting slogans against other community. No recovery has been effected from him," the court said in its similar order passed in the two cases. The court directed Sharma to join the investigation and not to tamper with evidence or influence any witness in any manner in the cases.

It also said Sharma should maintain peace and harmony in the society and appear before the court on each and every date of hearing to attend the proceedings. During the hearing held through video conferencing, advocate Rajendra Singh Kasana, said Sharma, who was in custody since April, has been falsely implicated in the cases.

Kasana further claimed that Sharma has not been named in the FIR and nothing has been recovered from him. Special Public Prosecutor Rajiv Krishan Sharma, appearing for the state, opposed the bail plea, saying Sharma, while a member of unlawful assembly, allegedly indulged in looting, arson, damaging public and private properties. The public prosecutor further alleged that Sharma was actively involved in riots and chanted slogans against other community.

Constables Yogesh and Bhagirath have also identified him in the two cases, the public prosecutor claimed. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Dolphins trade LB McMillan to Raiders

The Miami Dolphins are sending linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a fifth-round pick in 2021 to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to reports Saturday morning. The Dolphins will reportedly receive the Raiders fourth-round pick in 2021 in return....

Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins

Honking and drumming, thousands of people protested Saturday in the capital of Mauritius over the governments handling of an oil spill from a grounded Japanese ship and the alarming discovery of dozens of dead dolphins in recent days. The p...

Delhi Metro to resume services from Sep 7 in calibrated manner: DMRC

After being closed since March 22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from authorities to resume services from September 7 in a calibrated manner, officials said on Saturday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal twe...

MP: Six children die in rain-related incidents

At least six children lost their lives, while another one went missing in separate rain-related incidents in three districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. Four children were crushed to death when a mud wall of a house collapse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020