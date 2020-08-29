Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked state government officials to increase the number of COVID tests from 1,48,000 to 1,50,000 daily.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:09 IST
CM Adityanath asks officials to increase daily COVID tests to 1,50,000
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked state government officials to increase the number of COVID tests from 1,48,000 to 1,50,000 daily. At the meeting, the chief minister also asked officials to have regular communications with COVID-19 patients in home isolation.

"The COVID-19 tests in the state must be increased to 1,50,000 from 1,48,000 daily," he said. Asking officials to meet regularly, he added, "All the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers should meet regularly in the COVID-19 Hospital in the morning and in the Integrated Command and Control Centre in the evening."

"Officials must have regular communication with COVID-19 patients living in home isolation. Their health information must be obtained," Adityanath added. Among the other instructions issued by the CM, he asked officials to make sure that farmers do not face any problems in getting compost.

Pointing out that MSME units in the state must not face any problems in getting loans from banks, he added, "Proper coordination with banks must be done to ensure loan arrangements for MSME units, without any trouble.". Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Avneesh Awasthi reviewed construction works of Purvanchal Expressway through a video conference on Saturday.

During the meeting, he issued instructions for expeditious execution of ROB and Major Bridge. He also asked the authorities concerned to get the design of toll plaza approved quickly. (ANI)

