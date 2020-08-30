Uttrakhand CM chairs meeting on 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021'

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat chaired a meeting over 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021' at the state Secretariat on Saturday. The Chief Minister said that the Mahakumbh Mela will be held as per schedule and will be a grand success with the blessings of all.

Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, Principal Secretay, among others were present in the meeting attended by members of the various 'Akhadas'. Rawat also ordered the completion of all permanent and temporary construction works by the December 15 in view of the Mahakumbh Mela.

He also said that the 'Chari Yatra' would be conducted this year too. Meanwhile, during the course of the meeting some complications developed in the health of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giriji Maharaj, following which he was taken to Indresh Hospital in an ambulance. (ANI)