Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC sets aside Patna HC order granting bail to accused in trader's murder case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 11:38 IST
SC sets aside Patna HC order granting bail to accused in trader's murder case
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has set aside an order of the Patna High Court granting bail to an alleged habitual offender accused of gunning down the head of a traders' association in Bihar's Bihta in 2017, saying the criminal antecedents of the accused should have been considered. Nirbhay Singh, the president of the Bihta Traders' Association and owner of the "Uday Chitra Mandir" cinema hall, was shot dead on September 15, 2017 allegedly by three assailants, including one Amit Kumar, accused of running an extortion racket at the local market. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, during a hearing conducted through video-conferencing, took note of the plea moved by Ajay Kumar, the victim's brother, and said the high court did not take into account the fact that the prime accused, Amit Kumar, was a habitual offender facing several criminal cases and moreover, the murder trial in the present case was at the fag end.

"Taking into account the criminal antecedents of Respondent No.1 (Amit) and the fact that he has committed an offence after he was released on bail, we are of the considered view that the High Court should not have released Respondent No.1 on bail. The judgment of the High Court is set aside. The appeal is allowed accordingly," the bench, which also comprised justices Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat, said. Usually, higher courts do not cancel the bail granted to an accused in a criminal case unless a grave fact, which could be detrimental to a fair trial, about the accused is brought to their notice.

Lawyer Smarhar Singh, appearing for Ajay Kumar, submitted that the key accused, a habitual offender, was involved in a number of criminal cases. "However, the high court, without considering the submissions made regarding the criminal antecedents of Respondent No.1, granted bail to him on the ground that he has been in custody since March 28, 2018 and also taking into account the present COVID condition," he said.

The counsel for the Bihar government also submitted that even after his release on bail, the accused committed a criminal offence of extortion. The victim's brother had filed an appeal in the top court against the high court order granting bail to the accused.

The high court has also granted bail to nine other accused in the case. Separate appeals were also filed by the victim's family, challenging the bail granted by the high court on May 1, 2019 to two other accused -- Mohammad Shabir and Shankar Choudhary -- in the case.

Subsequently, the Bihar government informed the top court that Shabir's bail was cancelled. Ajay Kumar said the trial in his brother's murder case was at the fag end before a trial court in Bihar..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Robinson to star opposite Margaret Qualley in Netflix series 'Maid'

Love, Simon star Nick Robinson has been cast as the male lead in Netflixs upcoming dramedy series Maid, fronted by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout Margaret Qualley. The project reunites Robinson and Qualley after Rashid Johnsons HBO ...

GAIL looks at petchem, renewables for growth

State-owned GAIL India Ltd is eyeing expansion in petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and renewables to supplement growth in its core business of natural gas marketing and transportation, its chairman Manoj Jain has said. The nations larges...

Katie Dippold to pen new 'Haunted Mansion' movie for Disney

Ghostbusters writer Katie Dippold has been tapped to write a new Haunted Mansion live-action movie for Disney. The forthcoming flick will be based on its 51-year-old Disneyland theme park ride, cited Variety.Moreover, it will be produced by...

Streets deserted in Madurai, Rameshwaram as TN observes lockdown

The streets in Tamil Nadus Madurai and Rameswaram wore a deserted look today morning as the state observed a complete lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. People remained indoors, vehicles stayed off the roads and shops cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020