UP govt hands over Rs 50 lakhs to kin of soldier killed in Pulwama encounter

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday handed over Rs 50 lakh as compensation to kin of Sepoy Prashant Sharma, who lost his life in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

ANI | Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Suresh Rana gives Rs 50 lakh to the kin of Late Sepoy Prashant Sharma [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday handed over Rs 50 lakh as compensation to kin of Sepoy Prashant Sharma, who lost his life in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. One of the deceased's family members will be given a government job and a crossing road will be named after the late jawan.

"Rs 50 lakhs has been given to martyr's family from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister fund. A road and a crossing will be named after him and one member of his family will be a given a government job," Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana told media. The mortal remains of Sharma were brought to his hometown in Muzaffarnagar for last rites today. A huge crowd gathered to pay their last tributes to the braveheart.

In the firefight, Sharma suffered multiple gunshot wounds on his chest. He was subsequently evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. The 23-year-old soldier had joined the 26 Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the Army in 2016. He was serving with 50 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion.

He belonged to Khanjapur village of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his parents. (ANI)

