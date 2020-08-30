91 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

A total of 91 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,890, the state's health department informed. The total figure includes 1,517 active cases, 4,296 recoveries, and 33 deaths.

A total of 2,13,045 persons have been tested for the pathogen so far in the state. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated. The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities.