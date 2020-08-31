Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army Chief offers condolences to kin of army man killed in Rajouri ceasefire violation

Army Chief MM Naravane offered his condolences to Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, who lost his life in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 09:54 IST
Army Chief offers condolences to kin of army man killed in Rajouri ceasefire violation
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Army Chief MM Naravane offered his condolences to Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, who lost his life in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday. "General MM Naravane Chief of Army Staff and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh; offer deepest condolences to the family," tweeted the Additional Directorate General of Public Information -- Indian Army.

As per Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, PRO (Defence), Indian Army, earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Nowshera of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh was critically injured in the incident and later succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: U.S. Open order of play on Monday; Lakers defeat Trail Blazers, advance to semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Walker sharp in Blue Jays debutTaijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings in his Toronto Blue Jays debut and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had two RBIs in a 5-...

Preparations on for second phase of human clinical trial of 'Covaxin' vaccine

Preparations are underway at a hospital here for the commencement of the second phase of human clinical trial of Covaxin, Indias indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. The Phase I of the trial is still continuing as we are planning fo...

No cramming as new COVID rules take hold in South Korean capital

Private tuition centres shut for the first time and traffic was lighter in South Koreas capital on Monday, the first working day of tighter social-distancing rules designed to halt a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks.South Korea took the...

GVK signs pact to cooperate with Adani in relation to Mumbai airport

GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd said on Monday that the company along with its subsidiaries GVK Airport Developers Ltd GVKADL and GVK Airport Holdings Ltd have agreed to cooperate with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, the flagship holding compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020