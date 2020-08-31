Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baltic states to hit Lukashenko, other Belarus officials with sanctions

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will announce travel sanctions on about 30 Belarus officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, later on Monday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters. The sanctions are aimed at officials the Baltic nations accuse of rigging presidential elections earlier this month and playing a role in violence against protesters calling for an end to Lukashenko's 26-year rule.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 14:38 IST
Baltic states to hit Lukashenko, other Belarus officials with sanctions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will announce travel sanctions on about 30 Belarus officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, later on, Monday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters.

The sanctions are aimed at officials the Baltic nations accuse of rigging presidential elections earlier this month and playing a role in violence against protesters calling for an end to Lukashenko's 26-year rule. Lukashenko, a key ally of Moscow, denies electoral fraud and has said the protesters are backed from abroad.

Nauseda told reporters the list was the first step and could be expanded later. "We said that we need peaceful dialogue and agreement between the regime and society, but we see that the regime is not ready for that," Nauseda said. "We see that we need to move forward and to show an example to other countries."

The European Union has been working on its own list of individuals in Belarus to target with similar sanctions. The three small Baltic states, two of which border on Belarus, have led calls within Europe for strong action to support the opposition in Belarus. Lithuania has been hosting opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled there after an Aug. 9 election her supporters say she won.

Tens of thousands of protesters once again took to the streets in central Minsk on Sunday, seeking to keep up pressure on Lukashenko to resign. At least 140 people were detained, Russia's RIA news agency reported, citing the Belarusian Interior Ministry. Lukashenko threatened on Friday to cut off European transit routes across his country in retaliation against any sanctions.

Goods from landlocked Belarus account for almost a third of Lithuania's rail traffic and port volume. Belarus is also a major overland route for European goods bound for Russia and carries pipelines used to ship Russian oil to Europe. President Vladimir Putin has invited Lukashenko to Moscow, seen as a sign the Kremlin is willing to back his hold on power.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Elephant kills man near Coimbatore, tiger a woman in Nilgiris

A man and a tribal woman were killed by wild animals in separate incidents on Monday, police said. In one incident, the 55-year-old man, sleeping on the precincts of a temple near here, was trampled to death by an elephant in the early hour...

"Not warranted": Former Law Minister Moily on SC punishing Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Monday punishing activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan was unwarranted, former Union Law Minister M Veerapa Moily said and felt that the case against him could have been referred to the Bar Council of India. The senior Congr...

Turkey's economy shrinks nearly 10% in Q2 under pandemic impact

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 in the second quarter as a coronavirus lockdown brought activity to a near standstill, according to data on Monday that showed its worst year-over-year performance in a decade. While less precipitous than e...

Lifology asks parents to turn into super parents with a hilarious take on children's curiosity

New Delhi India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir Lifology, a Guinness world record holder and a Parent Support Eco-system that helps parents to guide children to the right education career and future, launched its first campaign for parents, Ready rahog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020