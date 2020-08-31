Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's leaders agree on new prime minister before Macron visit

Lebanon's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime minister on Monday ahead of a visit to Beirut by the French president who will press for long-delayed reforms to steer the Middle East nation out of its deep crisis. Emmanuel Macron, who arrives late on Monday for his second visit in less than a month, has spearheaded international efforts to get Lebanon's fractious leaders to tackle the root causes of a financial meltdown that devastated the economy even before the Aug. 4 port blast killed 190 people.

Reuters | Beurit | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:17 IST
Lebanon's leaders agree on new prime minister before Macron visit
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Lebanon's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime minister on Monday ahead of a visit to Beirut by the French president who will press for long-delayed reforms to steer the Middle East nation out of its deep crisis.

Emmanuel Macron, who arrives late on Monday for his second visit in less than a month, has spearheaded international efforts to get Lebanon's fractious leaders to tackle the root causes of a financial meltdown that devastated the economy even before the Aug. 4 port blast killed 190 people. With the economy on its knees, a swathe of Beirut in tatters and sectarian tensions rising, the former French protectorate is facing the biggest threat to its stability since a 1975-90 civil war.

Senior Lebanese officials said Macron's mediation was essential in securing agreement on a candidate in the 48 hours before consensus emerged on Adib. Last week, they were in complete deadlock who would be the next premier. Adib's name surfaced on Sunday when he was nominated by former prime ministers, including Saad al-Hariri who heads Lebanon's biggest Sunni Muslim party. The post of prime minister must go to a Sunni under Lebanon's sectarian system.

Adib, who has been envoy to Berlin since 2013 and was adviser to a former prime minister, was set for an overwhelming majority of lawmakers. Hariri's Future Movement, the powerful Iranian-backed Shi'ite party Hezbollah and the Progressive Socialist Party led by Druze politician Walid Jumblatt were among the first groups to nominate Adib in formal consultations hosted by President Michel Aoun on Monday.

Aoun, a Maronite Christian, must designate the candidate with greatest support among lawmakers. Aoun's Christian Free Patriotic Movement will also nominate Adib. The Lebanese Forces, a Christian group, looked like it would be the only major party not to support him. It backed another ambassador, Nawaf Salam, a choice strongly opposed by Hezbollah.

On top of the economic crisis, sectarian tensions erupted last week in a deadly shootout between Sunni and Shi'ites south of Beirut. KEEPING UP THE PRESSURE

Macron, who meets Lebanese politicians in Beirut on Tuesday, made a series of phone calls to Lebanese leaders at the weekend that were vital to securing the consensus on Adib. "It was the pressure of his calls to everyone, the pressure of his coming to Lebanon, the pressure of everyone not wanting to upset him," a senior Lebanese politician said, adding that "no one can afford a long process" to agree a new government.

In the past, forming a new government has taken months of political horse trading. A French presidency source said Macron's demands "are clear: a government of mission, clean, efficient, able to implement the necessary reforms in Lebanon and therefore able to receive strong international support".

With the backing of Hariri and Jumblatt, both influential players, Adib will enjoy more support than Hassan Diab who quit with his government on Aug. 10 after the port blast. Diab was nominated by Hezbollah and its allies who together have a parliamentary majority. Hariri called for the quick formation of a government of specialist ministers under Adib, who has a doctorate in law and political science.

Donor states want to see Lebanon address state corruption and waste, the root causes of the financial crisis. Lebanon won pledges of more than $11 billion in support at a Paris conference in 2018 conditional on reforms that it failed to carry out, such as fixing an electricity sector that bleeds state funds yet still fails supply 24-hour power.

Once designated, the process of forming a new government will start. Until a new administration is agreed, the outgoing government continues in a caretaker capacity. Lebanon's financial crisis has sunk the currency by as much as 80% since October, locked savers out of their deposits in a paralysed banking system and fuelled poverty and unemployment.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Will pay fine to SC, reserve right to file review plea against judgement in contempt case: Bhushan

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on Monday that he will submit the token fine of Re 1 imposed by the Supreme Court in the contempt case for his tweets against the judiciary, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the or...

AP FACT CHECK: Is Trump's America great again or hellscape?

The Republican National Convention begged this question Why are President Donald Trumps most fervent supporters describing the state of his union as a hellscape It was perhaps the central paradox for voters wondering what to believe in the ...

Batmobile will be the 'craziest' thing you've ever seen, says Jeffrey Wright

Actor Jeffrey Wright, who is set to play Commissioner Gordon in The Batman, has teased the Batmobile in the upcoming Matt Reeves directorial will be the craziest and coolest thing youve ever seen. The 54-year-old actor said one of the aspec...

Benfica drawn away to PAOK in Champions League qualifying

Two-time European champion Benfica will play in Greece against PAOK in Mondays draw for the Champions League third qualifying round. Benficas Stadium of Light in Lisbon hosted the 2020 final last week but wont see action yet in this seasons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020