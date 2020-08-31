Left Menu
Reject Centre's 2 options for GST compensation: Cong leader urges Karnataka govt

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the Karnataka government to reject the two options for GST compensation "mooted by the Centre."

Reject Centre's 2 options for GST compensation: Cong leader urges Karnataka govt
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the Karnataka government to reject the two options for GST compensation "mooted by the Centre." "Karnataka too should reject the two options for GST compensation mooted by the Centre. States cannot be burdened for the mistakes of the Central Govt. The state should ask the Centre to take a loan and provide compensation to the States, instead of the state borrowing," he tweeted.

The senior Congress leader said that the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been cautioning the government about the "flawed implementation" of the GST. "Rahul Gandhiji has been cautioning the govt on the flawed implementation of GST since its inception. The Central Govt should shed its arrogance and listen to the business communities. The current strategy is destroying businesses and the economy," Kharge tweeted further.

Gandhi, earlier today, alleged that the NDA government has been attacking the informal sector over the past six years and asserted that the aim of demonetisation, "faulty" Goods and Services Tax (GST) and lockdown is to destroy the informal sector. His remark came in the first video of his new series on "how the Modi government has destroyed the Indian economy" released today.

"The unfortunate truth of the economic tragedy that the country is facing will be confirmed today: For the first time in 40 years, the Indian economy is in a huge recession. 'Asatyagrahi' are blaming God for this. Watch my video to find out the truth," he tweeted. Gandhi used the word 'Asatyagrahi' apparently as a jibe at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for referring to the COVID-19 pandemic as an "act of God".

"The BJP government has attacked the informal structure. There is an attempt to turn you into a slave... The BJP government has been attacking the informal sector over the past 6 years," he said in a video. (ANI)

