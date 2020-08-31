Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: HC asks Narwal to consider if she wishes bail hearing after filing of charge sheet

Narwal’s counsel was not privy to the details of the case diary. The high court had earlier issued notice to the Delhi Police on the plea challenging a trial court’s order which had dismissed the bail application of JNU student Natasha Narwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:57 IST
Delhi riots: HC asks Narwal to consider if she wishes bail hearing after filing of charge sheet

The Delhi High Court Monday asked a member of the pinjra Tod, a women’s collective, to consider if she wishes her bail application to be heard after two weeks when a charge sheet is likely to be filed for her alleged role in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February. Justice Vibhu Bakhru noted that the police have two weeks' time left to conclude investigation in the case and they will have to file the charge sheet by September 17 before the trial court after which the bail plea can be filed there.

The high court was hearing a bail plea by JNU student Natasha Narwal, who was arrested in May and has challenged a trial court’s order denying her the relief. “As far as this petitioner (Narwal) is concerned, a charge sheet will be filed within the time given then you will have the entire material with you which this court has with it right now. We are of the prime facie view that there is evidence against you,” the judge orally said during the hearing.

The judge said till now it has perused 20 per cent of the case diary of the police and it was of the prima facie that there is material against Narwal and the material is such which it do not think any court can ignore. The high court, which said it will go through the case diary in detail, asked advocate Adit S Pujari, appearing for Narwal, to seek instructions from his client and apprise the court about it on Tuesday.

Initially during the day, the high court conducted a restricted video conferencing hearing in which the counsel representing Delhi Police and the investigating officer of the case were present and the judge perused the case diary. Narwal’s counsel was not privy to the details of the case diary.

The high court had earlier issued notice to the Delhi Police on the plea challenging a trial court’s order which had dismissed the bail application of JNU student Natasha Narwal. Narwal and another member of the group Devangana Kalita were arrested in the case in May this year by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder.

They have also been booked under the stringent anti-terror law - Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a separate case related to the communal violence, for allegedly being part of a "premeditated conspiracy" in the riots. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

In all, four cases have been registered against Kalita, including in relation to the northeast Delhi riots earlier this year and violence in old Delhi's Daryaganj area during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year. Narwal is accused in three cases.

On June 14, a trial court had dismissed bail pleas of Narwal and Kalita on the ground that there was no merit in the applications and that it was amply clear from the charge sheet that the investigation was still pending and it has been filed against other accused persons also. It had said that considering the investigation so far and the nature of the offence and the role being ascribed to the accused, there were no reasons at all to grant bail.

The trial court was informed that the charge sheet has been filed against 10 persons in the case and investigation qua the accused persons was still being done. Kalita has also challenged the trial court’s order denying her bail and the high court has reserved its decision on the plea.

Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 with an aim to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Oncquest Laboratories acquires Indian facilities of Quest Diagnosts from Strand

Diagnostics chain Oncquest Laboratories on Monday said it has acquired Indian facilities of Quest Diagnostics, from clinical research and diagnostics company Strand Life SciencesThe company, however, did not provide any financial details of...

Telangana says it lost Rs 8,000 cr income in 4 months; Demands full GST compensation by Centre

The Telangana government on Monday asserted the Centre has no option but to pay full GST compensation to states and said the southern state lost about Rs 8,000 crore income during the past four months on account of lockdown to contain coron...

Soccer-Three Atalanta players test positive for COVID-19, all asymptomatic

Three Atalanta players have tested positive for COVID-19 but all are asymptomatic and have been isolated, the Serie A club said in a statement on Monday. The tests were carried out ahead of Atalantas Monday return to training ahead of the n...

Soccer-Villa's Grealish earns first England call-up as Rashford pulls out

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was called up to the England squad on Monday for the first time as a replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford. Grealish was not named by manager Gareth Southgate in the initial squad despite helping l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020