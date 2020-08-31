Left Menu
J-K LG Manoj Sinha conveys heartfelt condolences on demise of Pranab Mukherjee

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee and said that the late leader will always be remembered as an astute administrator who created benchmarks with his high standard of work.

31-08-2020
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"The former President will always be remembered as an astute Administrator who created benchmarks with his high standard of work. Pranab Mukherjee was an inspirational figure and his great services to the nation can never be forgotten. His demise is a huge loss to the nation," Sinha said. "Pranab Mukherjee was an inspirational figure and his great services to the nation can never be forgotten. His demise is a huge loss to the nation," he said.

In his message, the Lt Governor extended sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind along with other lead politicians also expressed grief over Mukherjee's demise.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet. (ANI)

