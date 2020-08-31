Left Menu
Development News Edition

'A leader with enormous political prowess': Andhra Governor pays tributes to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

Paying rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away in the national capital on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan called him a leader with "enormous political prowess", who was acclaimed for his role as a consensus builder on difficult national issues.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:32 IST
'A leader with enormous political prowess': Andhra Governor pays tributes to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee
Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Paying rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away in the national capital on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan called him a leader with "enormous political prowess", who was acclaimed for his role as a consensus builder on difficult national issues. In his message, the Governor recalled services of Pranab Mukherjee as the 13th President of the nation and said the latter rendered more than five decades of exemplary service to the nation in the Government as well as the Parliament.

"Mukherjee held the rare distinction of having served at different times as foreign, defence, commerce, finance Minister. He was also instrumental in spearheading important legislations like Right to Information, Right to Employment, Food Security, setting up of UIDAI, Metro Rail etc," Harichandan said in a statement. Offering his heartfelt condolences to Mukherjee's family, he said, "He was a powerful orator, scholar, intellectual and a leader with enormous political prowess and was acclaimed for his role as a consensus builder on difficult national issues through his ability to forge unity amongst the diverse political parties that form part of India's vibrant multi-party democracy."

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UNESCO to conduct workshop in strategic planning and entrepreneurship in Tanzania

UNESCO Office in Dar es Salaam, under its Empowering Local Radios with ICTs for the Promotion of Rural Citizens Participation in Democratic Discourse and Development project will conduct a five days capacity-building workshop in Strategic P...

Must assume that effective COVID-19 vaccine would not be available in near future: Experts

Public health experts and doctors, including those from AIIMS and ICMRs National Task Force on COVID-19 have said it must be assumed that an effective vaccine against coronavirus would not be available in the near future and any false sense...

West accepts Moscow was right to approve COVID vaccine - Russian official

Comments by a senior U.S. official and moves by Britain towards the possible fast-tracking of COVID-19 vaccines show the West now accepts Russia was right to approve a vaccine as early as August, a Russian official said on Monday.Russia gra...

MP govt declares 7-day state mourning after Mukherjee's death

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared a state mourning for a period of seven days following the death of Pranab Mukherjee even as condolences poured in for the former President from various quarters. The national flag will fly ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020