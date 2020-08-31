Left Menu
Punjab government to continue with COVID-19 restrictions in urban areas

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday announced his government's decision to continue with restrictions in urban areas of the state due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:26 IST
Reprsentative image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday announced his government's decision to continue with restrictions in urban areas of the state due to the rising COVID-19 cases. The decision includes weekend lockdown in all the 167 towns, along with 7 pm-5 am curfew that is already in place in all cities till the end of September, it added. The state government took the decision after consulting the Centre, as required in the Unlock 4.0 guidelines.

It also said that the Section 144 of the CrPC banning all social, political, religious gatherings, protests and demonstrations would continue to remain in force, even as gatherings related to marriage and funerals would be allowed with only 30 persons and 20 persons allowed respectively. A CMO release said that the movement of students and others connected to all kinds of examinations, admission/entrance tests conducted by universities, boards, public service commissions and other institutions has been excluded from the restrictions.

"Religious places have also been allowed to stay open on all days up to 6.30 pm as have been restaurants (including those in malls) and liquor vends. The restrictions on day/time do not apply to hotels, the release said. The state government said that essential services, movement of people and goods on national and state highways, unloading of cargo, people travelling to their destinations after getting down from buses, trains and aeroplanes would be permitted under restrictive conditions.

These essential services include those related to health, agricultural and related activities, dairying and fishery activities, banks, ATMs, stock markets, insurance companies, on-line teaching, public utilities, public transport, the industry in multiple-shifts, construction industry and offices both private and government. The government and private offices shall operate with 50 per cent staff strength till the end of the month i.e. - not more than 50 per cent of employees would be permitted on a particular day, the release said. (ANI)

