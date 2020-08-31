Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of former President, statesman and Bharat Ratna awardee, Pranab Mukherjee.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:28 IST
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of former President, statesman and Bharat Ratna awardee, Pranab Mukherjee. Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said, "Pranab da, in his long political innings, had shown maturity in dealing with complex issues and had passed through testing times. May his soul rest in peace."

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," he said. He was admitted to the Army Hospital here on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Police seize 1460 liquor bottles being transported from Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday seized a cache of 1,460 liquor bottles which were being illegally transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. The seizure was made by Chandarlapadu Police station personnel in the Krishna district.They arre...

With 78,512 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India's case tally reaches 36,21,246

With 78,512 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Indias case tally has gone past the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MOHFW on Monday. With 971 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 64,469....

Tennis-Pliskova rolls over first-round opponent to keep alive Grand Slam maiden title bid

First seed Karolina Pliskova got a roaring start to her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open on Monday, downing first-round opponent Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 6-0 to kick off the action in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 28-year-old Czec...

India aims to achieve 100 MT coal gasification target by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that India is aiming to achieve for 100 million tonnes MT coal gasification by 2030 with investments worth over Rs 4 lakh crore. Joshi was addressing a webinar in New Delhi on Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020