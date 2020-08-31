Left Menu
Soldier who died due to ceasefire violation by Pak cremated with military honours

Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, who lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera on Sunday was cremated at his native place in Tarn Taran with military honours on Monday.

ANI | Tarn Taran (Punjab) | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:28 IST
Soldier who died due to ceasefire violation by Pak cremated with military honours
Mortal remains of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh was brought to his home today. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, who lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera on Sunday was cremated at his native place in Tarn Taran with military honours on Monday. There were emotional scenes at the soldier's residence as his body, wrapped in a Tricolour, was brought by Army personnel. Thousands of people gathered near his residence to pay their tributes to the soldier.

Among those who attended the last rites was Jasbir Singh Gill, Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib. The Pakistan Army had resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Sunday in the LoC in Nowshera of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh was critically injured in ceasefire violation and later succumbed to his injuries. Earlier in the day, wreaths were laid on his body in Nowshera in a solemn function which was attended by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Ace of Spades Division and other ranks.

Army chief General MM Naravane also paid his tributes. "General MM Naravane Chief of Army Staff and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh; offer deepest condolences to the family," the Army said in a tweet. (ANI)

