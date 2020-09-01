S.Korean prosecutors indict Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee on stock manipulation charge - official

S.Korean prosecutors indict Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee on stock manipulation charge - officialReuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:45 IST
South Korean prosecutors indicted Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee on charges of manipulating stock prices and breach of trust in order to cement control of the group, a prosecution official said on Tuesday.
Considering the gravity of manipulating the capital market, prosecutors decided to indict despite an independent panel's previous recommendation not to indict, the official said.
