Despite Chinese cameras and sensors, Indian troops managed to beat PLA in occupying height

Despite the presence of cameras and surveillance equipment deployed by the Chinese Army near the height close to Pangong lake southern bank, the Indian Army troops managed to occupy it before the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:03 IST
Representative picture.. Image Credit: ANI

Despite the presence of cameras and surveillance equipment deployed by the Chinese Army near the height close to Pangong lake southern bank, the Indian Army troops managed to occupy it before the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops."The Chinese Army has deployed advanced cameras and surveillance equipment to monitor Indian activities near the dormant height but despite that, the Indian troops managed to occupy height there," sources told ANI. The Chinese Army has installed such equipment all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and use them effectively to monitor Indian activities and respond quickly whenever they find Indian patrols on the areas claimed by them. Sources said the cameras and surveillance equipment has been removed after the Indian side occupied the dormant height within its territory.

China has been claiming that the height belongs to them and wanted to capture it to get into an advantageous position all along the southern bank of Pangong lake area and the nearby Spangur Gap, an open territory where Chinese armoured regiments were deployed. Sources said the Indian side has prepared very well for responding to the Chinese reaction in view of the action by own troops including a Special Operations unit and Sikh Light Infantry troops there. One of the Indian Army jawans also lost his life in an anti-personnel mine explosion while patrolling in the area.The Indian side has done heavy deployment of armoured regiments including the BMP Infantry Combat Vehicles and different types of tanks flown in from armoured divisions from the plains.

The preparation for the action had been done by the Indian Army recently as the heavy movement of logistics and equipment was done by the force. The Indian Army has preempted the Chinese action to occupy the strategic height on the intervening night of August 29-30 and thwarted a Chinese action to do so after an intense face-off there.The Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a standoff for over three months after the PLA troops marched into Indian areas in Finger area and other parts of the Ladakh sector. (ANI)

