Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron warns Lebanese leaders of sanctions if reforms are not swift

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Lebanese politicians they risk sanctions if they fail to set the nation on a new course within three months, stepping up pressure for reforms in a country collapsing under the weight of an economic crisis. Visiting for the second time in less than a month, Macron marked Lebanon's centenary by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of a nation that is facing its biggest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:09 IST
Macron warns Lebanese leaders of sanctions if reforms are not swift

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Lebanese politicians they risk sanctions if they fail to set the nation on a new course within three months, stepping up pressure for reforms in a country collapsing under the weight of an economic crisis.

Visiting for the second time in less than a month, Macron marked Lebanon's centenary by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of a nation that is facing its biggest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. "It's the last chance for this system," Macron told POLITICO in an interview while travelling to Beirut on Monday. "It's a risky bet I'm making, I am aware of it ... I am putting the only thing I have on the table: my political capital."

Macron said he was seeking "credible commitments" and a "demanding follow-up mechanism" from Lebanon's leaders, including a legislative election in six to 12 months. Should they fail to shift direction in the next three months, he told POLITICO, punitive measures could be imposed, including withholding bailout money and sanctions on the ruling class.

Lebanese politicians, some of them former warlords who have overseen decades of industrial-scale corruption, face a daunting task with an economy in meltdown, a swathe of Beirut in tatters after the Aug. 4 port blast and sectarian tensions rising. Hours before he arrived on Monday, a new prime minister was designated, Mustapha Adib, following a consensus among major parties forged under pressure from Macron over the weekend.

Macron said he would use his weight to press for the formation of a new government. Without reforms, funds pledged at a 2018 donor conference in Paris would not be released, he said. Macron visited Beirut in the immediate aftermath of the port explosion that killed more than 190 people and injured 6,000.

Macron said in Beirut that the international community must stay focused on the emergency in Lebanon for six weeks and that he was ready to help organise an international conference, in coordination with the United Nations, in mid to late October. "I am ready to host it in Paris," he said.

SHOW OF CONFIDENCE Earlier, Macron planted a cedar sapling at a forest reserve in the mountains northeast of Beirut. The Elysée palace said this was to show Macron's "confidence in the future of the country".

The French air force display team flew overhead, leaving smoke trails of red, white and green, the national colours of Lebanon whose borders were proclaimed by France 100 years ago in an imperial carve-up with Britain. It gained independence in 1943. Macron, who has been at the centre of international efforts to press Lebanese leaders to tackle corruption and take other steps to fix their country, began his trip late on Monday by meeting Fairouz, 85, one of the Arab world's most famous singers whose music transcends Lebanon's deep divisions.

He was greeted by dozens of protesters outside her home with placards reading "No cabinet by, or with, the murderers" and "Don't be on the wrong side of history!" Macron toured the devastated Beirut port and met President Michel Aoun for a centenary reception. He will also meet Lebanon's main factions.

Lebanon's economic crisis is rooted in decades of state corruption and waste that landed the state with one of the world's heaviest public debt burdens. Since October, the currency has collapsed and depositors have been frozen out of their savings while the real value of those deposits has collapsed in a paralysed banking system. Poverty and unemployment has soared in a nation that already hosts the world's largest number of refugees per capita.

"Today everything is blocked and Lebanon can no longer finance itself," Macron said, adding that the central bank and banking system were in crisis and an audit was needed. "There is likely money that has been diverted. So we need to know the truth of the numbers, so that judicial actions can then be taken."

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Lord Ganesha idols immersed in Hyderabad

The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the conclusion of 11-day long Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, was held here on Tuesday with participants wearing masks and following social distancing norms for COVID-19. The idols were immersed ...

Renault reports 41 pc increase in sales during August

Automaker Renault India on Tuesday said its sales increased 41 per cent to 8,060 units in August as compared with same month last year. The company, which sells models like Duster and Triber, had sold 5,704 units in August 2019.Strong deman...

COVID-19: Public transport resumes in Tamil Nadu with strict norms

The public transport in Tamil Nadu, which was earlier suspended due to the COVID-19, resumed today. The state government had allowed only 59 per cent of the total buses to run in the state, with a restricted number of passengers in them, wi...

Charlie Hebdo re-runs Prophet Mohammad cartoons to mark attack trial

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is republishing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad which unleashed a wave of anger in the Muslim world to mark the start of the trial of alleged accomplices in the militant attack against it 2015. Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020