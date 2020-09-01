Left Menu
Development News Edition

German lawmakers demand answers over Wirecard collapse

In an official parliamentary response, it said that Merkel did not know at the time of the irregularities at Wirecard, which is being dismantled after its disclosure of a 1.9 billion euro hole in its accounts in June triggered its insolvency. Scholz, who heads Germany's finance ministry, is responsible for regulator BaFin, which has been criticised for failing to take Wirecard to task, spending years probing critics instead.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:10 IST
German lawmakers demand answers over Wirecard collapse

German lawmakers launched a parliamentary inquiry into the collapse of payments firm Wirecard on Tuesday in an effort to force the government to reveal more about a failure to avert the country's biggest post-war corporate fraud. The investigation into the implosion of a company once seen as a German success story worth $28 billion will increase pressure on German chancellor Angela Merkel and her deputy Olaf Scholz ahead of national elections next year.

Wirecard's demise has embarrassed Germany's government, which prides itself on a reputation for rectitude and reliability, amid criticism that authorities ignored red flags. "This was a fake company," said Fabio De Masi, a German lawmaker who played a key role in launching the inquiry that empowers parliamentarians to interrogate officials and demand information. "We are not getting the answers we need".

The German government has said Merkel brought up Wirecard's planned takeover of a company in China during a visit there in September 2019 and that a senior official in her office subsequently pledged further support to Wirecard. In an official parliamentary response, it said that Merkel did not know at the time of the irregularities at Wirecard, which is being dismantled after its disclosure of a 1.9 billion euro hole in its accounts in June triggered its insolvency.

Scholz, who heads Germany's finance ministry, is responsible for regulator BaFin, which has been criticised for failing to take Wirecard to task, spending years probing critics instead. A spokesman for the ministry said it would cooperate with the parliamentary enquiry and that it was working on stricter rules for auditors, supervision and accounting controls.

The government has also said that there had been more than 1,000 suspect transactions involving Wirecard since mid 2017, although most were not related to the scandal. Money transfers are usually flagged to Germany's anti-money-laundering agency if, for example, they are suspiciously large.

'STONE WALLING' Wirecard's former CEO Markus Braun and other executives have been held on suspicion of running a criminal racket that defrauded creditors of 3.2 billion euros.

Those accused, including Braun, deny any wrongdoing. Former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek is on the run. The company's collapse has highlighted Germany's lax oversight of financial firms, prompting authorities from regulator BaFin to local government to deflect responsibility for what one top official conceded was a "total disaster".

"Instead of explaining itself, the government is stone walling," said Lisa Paus, of the Green party, announcing the alliance with the Left party and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) in launching the probe. Wirecard started out handling payments for gambling and adult websites and had processed payments for companies including Visa and Mastercard.

Some of the world's biggest investors held its shares before it unravelled after a whistleblower said it owed its success to a web of sham transactions. Although allegations of fraud at Wirecard had been doing the rounds for years, German prosecutors focused on investigating the investors and journalists who highlighted irregularities.

The episode is unfolding as Germany holds the rotating presidency for the European Union, chairing key diplomatic meetings on European policy such as anti-money laundering. The Financial Action Task Force, a global watchdog that oversees anti-money laundering controls in various countries, is also due to carry out a routine review of Germany's record.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Vistara introduces three days of leave without pay for pilots in September

Vistara has decided to introduce three days of leave without pay for its pilots in September amid the airline industry continuing to grapple with weak travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an airline source. The three-...

U.N. experts alarmed over reports of torture, mistreatment of detainees in Belarus

United Nations human rights investigators said on Tuesday they had received reports of hundreds of cases of torture, beatings and mistreatment of anti-government protesters by police in Belarus and urged the authorities to stop any such abu...

Yediyurappa invites American companies to invest in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said uncertainty around the United States economic relationship with China, as well as the coronavirus outbreak, provide an opportunity to evaluate the US-India trade and economic relation...

Breather for telcos, SC gives ten years for payment of AGR dues

Eds Adding more details New Delhi, Sept 1 PTI&#160;In a breather to telecom service providers struggling to pay rupees 93,520 crores of Adjusted Gross Revenue AGR related dues, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave them a 10 years period to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020