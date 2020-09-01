CBI arrests former CBIC deputy commissioner, 2 others in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a former Deputy Commissioner of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, a Customs House Agent, and a Businessman (an importer of toys) in an alleged bribery case of Rs 1 lakh, CBI said on Tuesday.

Among the three arrested include - Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner (Retired), Sunil Kumar, a custom house agent, and Manoj Dang, an Importer of toys, the CBI further added. (ANI)