Parliamentary panel on IT pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Tuesday adopted a condolence resolution paying tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and was adjourned for the day.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:45 IST
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Tuesday adopted a condolence resolution paying tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and was adjourned for the day. "The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology met today, adopted a condolence resolution paying tribute to our departed former President Pranab Mukherjee, and adjourned," said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who heads the panel.
He said that the parliamentary standing committee meeting on Wednesday on other issues will happen as scheduled. "The issues on the agenda will have to be deferred to another date. Tomorrow's meeting (on other issues) stands," he added.
Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday in a Delhi hospital weeks after he had undergone brain surgery for a clot. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pranab Mukherjee
- Shashi Tharoor
- Congress
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Pranab Mukherjee's health condition remains critical: Army hospital
Pranab Mukherjee's vital parameters stable, still on ventilator support: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee's health declines, develops lung infection
Pranab Mukherjee develops lung infection, health declines: Army Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee is stable, positive signs of his improvement noticed, says his son