Parliamentary panel on IT pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Tuesday adopted a condolence resolution paying tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and was adjourned for the day. "The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology met today, adopted a condolence resolution paying tribute to our departed former President Pranab Mukherjee, and adjourned," said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who heads the panel.

He said that the parliamentary standing committee meeting on Wednesday on other issues will happen as scheduled. "The issues on the agenda will have to be deferred to another date. Tomorrow's meeting (on other issues) stands," he added.

Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday in a Delhi hospital weeks after he had undergone brain surgery for a clot. (ANI)